Beginning today, the Flint Bishop International Airport is starting on a project to improve safety and airfield operations on one of its runways.
Runway 9-27 is one of two at the airport, which runs east to west.
“We are thrilled to begin this rehabilitation project as it is important to the safety of passengers, aircraft, and the entire operation of an airport,” said Nino Sapone, airport director. “We have worked closely with our engineering team from RS&H to ensure the project is comprehensive, efficient and cost-effective.”
Work on the project is expected to last through the summer and will have four phases.
The airport said passengers will not be impacted as runway 18-36, which runs north to south, will stay open.
