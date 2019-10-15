Flint Bishop International Airport announced new nonstop flights to Florida on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The new flights include nonstop flights aboard Allegiant Airlines to Sarasota that start Nov. 24, and the return of Allegiant's seasonal flights to Ft. Lauderdale that start Dec. 20.
“The progress really began in September with the launch of American Airline’s new nonstop service to Charlotte, their second largest hub. This was quickly followed by Allegiant’s announcement of new ultra-low fare flights to Sarasota, and then the return of their popular seasonal flights to Ft. Lauderdale in December. That makes for 5 ‘fun in the sun’ destinations from Flint on Allegiant. These destinations join our current nonstop flights to Ft. Myers/Punta Gorda, Orlando/Sanford and Tampa Bay/St. Pete," Interim Airport Director Nino Sapone said.
The airport also announced an increase in frequency on the following flights:
- American Airlines flights to Chicago
- Allegiant flights to Ft. Meyers/Punta Gorda
- Allegiant flights to Orlando/Sanford
- Allegiant flights to Tampa Bay/St. Pete
- United flights to Chicago
