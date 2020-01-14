Your travel options are expanding.
Flint’s Bishop International Airport is adding a new non-stop flight to Nashville, Tennessee.
Allegiant will offer one-way tickets to the music city for as low as $55.
Flights take off June 5, but you can start booking now.
