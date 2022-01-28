A local airport is on the list of buffer zones as the FAA and cell phone carriers cautiously roll out 5G around the country.
Flint Bishop International is one of 50 airports that could be impacted by 5G, but they say so far, so good.
"There have been increased cancellations due to, you know, as you've said in the news, with weather and staffing shortages, and that was one of the major concerns, is that, with 5G rollout it just causes additional cancellations and delays," said Flint Bishop COO Christopher Yeates.
Yeates said the FAA's concern is with radio waves.
"The 5G radio waves operate in a very close range with the radio altimeters, so there, the original concern was that there would be an impact, it would provide false readings or impact the way that aircraft systems operate as a result," Yeates said.
AT&T and Verizon service has been turned down in the buffer zone. Flint is on the list because of its potential for low visibility landings.
"We haven't seen any major impacts. The FAA has restricted some operations, but realistically, it's not gonna stop an aircraft from coming in, even in low visibility. In the past week we haven't seen any impact at all, delays or cancellations as a result of it," Yeates said.
The 5G buffer is only for six months. During this time, the FAA and cell providers will figure out how to move forward.
"It's really all gonna depend on what the FAA does. Going through their certification process with the radio altimeters, verifying that those radio altimeters can operate within the 5G wave bands," Yeates said.
The companies may also adjust their service to be similar to other countries where 5G does not impact waves as much around airports.
90 percent of United States commercial planes have radio altimeters that have already been approved to operate in 5G zones.
