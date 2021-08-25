The Flint Bishop International Airport received a $1 million federal grant to upgrade its taxiway and purchase snow removal equipment.
“Improving our infrastructure keeps our community connected to the global economy. I am proud to announce this federal grant for Flint Bishop International Airport to provide much-needed improvements to the airport,” said Congressman Kildee. “By enhancing our local airport, we will make sure to keep mid-Michigan connected to the rest of the U.S. and the world. I am grateful to the workers at Flint Bishop International Airport who work hard every day to provide quality service to passengers as they travel.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced the $1,186,989 comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The federal funding is part of the American Rescue Plan.
“We would like to thank Congressman Kildee for his continued support of our Airport. This funding will allow us to make safety enhancements to our taxiway, as well as upgrade our snow equipment to keep our airfield safe and open in the winter,” said Flint Bishop Airport’s Chief Executive Officer, Nino Sapone. “These are items that become even more important as our air service expands to include the upcoming base for Allegiant in February of 2022.”
Bishop and four other mid-Michigan airports received $6.5 million in federal grants through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
