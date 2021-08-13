A local Black Lives Matter president is putting his cause on hold to take on deadly violence after a deeply personal loss.

Tayveon Crowder

"I'm at a loss for words," said Dewaun Robinson, President of Black Lives Matter Flint.

A wave of deadly gun violence has been gripping the streets of Flint.

"He died a day before his birthday," Robinson said.

On Tuesday, Robinson's 15-year-old cousin was killed near Pasadena and Martin Luther King. He is channeling his pain into action suspending his chapter's projects to focus on the crisis in their own backyard and he is calling on other residents to do the same.

"This is an us issue and we have to be the ones that find the resolution," Robinson said.

Robinson said it comes down to getting into the minds of young people.

"At the end of the day, we have to value one another," Robinson said.

It's a sentiment shared by the founder of Man Up Peacekeepers.

"That's why the violence is escalating because they see each other as nothing," Derrice Martin said.

Martin said in order to change that perception, you have to reach them. He is working to convince the community's churches to hold sessions on life skills for kids, primarily young men, during the week.

"Ya know, they literally think they're thugs and killers, players and pimps. We try to teach them that they are descendants from god, that they are decent men," Martin said.

Both Martin and Robinson said climbing out of this spell of violence will take the whole community coming together.

"Let's make sure we give our babies an opportunity to live fruitful lives and give them something better than what we're seeing right now," Martin said.