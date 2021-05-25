The family of George Floyd was in Washington Tuesday to meet with President Joe Biden and key lawmakers involved in policing reform negotiations one year after Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests demanding change.
Those calls for reform were echoed in mid-Michigan as civil rights groups continue to push for change.
"One year since the passing of Mr. George Floyd," said DeWaun Robinson, president of the Flint Black Lives Matter chapter.
He said it is a somber day as his organization remembers the life and death of George Floyd, a black man who was murdered after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.
"Today, I talk about the progress and advances that you know we see can make as a country and then also when you talk about you know, making sure that all lives matter and we talk about black lives matter,” Robinson said.
Robinson said he is thankful for the small wins that have transpired since Floyd's untimely death. He said he is more focused on what more needs to change.
"Black people are continued to be shot down in the streets. You know that continues to happen," Robinson said.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said they are thinking of Floyd and his family and what else they can do to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.
"Our heart still breaks. That's not what law enforcement wants to be represented by,” Swanson said.
In light of Floyd's death and last year's civil unrest, Swanson is preparing to host an annual day of service this Sunday. The Walk with Us campaign was created after Swanson joined protesters last summer to defuse tensions.
Volunteers will be heading out throughout Genesee County to give back and beautify the area. Swanson said this is just a small step to inspire change.
“Of course, we have a lot to do and we have to be sensitive and there's no end game. There's no, 'OK, we've reached it.' It's a daily journey,” Swanson said.
Robinson is disappointed he hasn't seen systemic police reform, but he said he's working on it with lawmakers.
"We have to change law. Yeah, change policies and we have to hold folks accountable,” Robinson said.
