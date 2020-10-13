Mayor Sheldon Neeley is working to host a citywide celebration to honor NBA champions and Flint natives Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee. The players helped the LA Lakers nab their 17th NBA Championship in franchise history this week.
“We are excited to celebrate the success of these Flintstones,” Mayor Neeley said. “When the people of Flint come together, we are reminded that we are victors. We thank Kyle and JaVale for showing the world once again that Flint is a community of champions.”
Due to Covid-19, details of a citywide celebration still are being worked out.
Both players were born in Flint and have gone on to successful collegiate and professional careers. Kuzma just finished his third season with the Lakers. He was a key reserve on the team, averaging 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game off the bench this season.
McGee just finished his 12th NBA season, the last two with the Lakers. He was the team’s starting center much of the season. This is his third NBA Championship. He previously won two titles as a member of the Golden State Warriors.
