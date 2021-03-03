World Boxing Champion Claressa Shields is preparing for a match in her hometown of Flint but when she steps into the ring Friday there will be bigger stakes than the championship belt. She'll be fighting for pay-per-view equity.
The future of professional women’s boxing depends heavily on what happens Friday night here Flint, inside the Dort Financial Center.
“This pay-per-view will give us a number and give us a blueprint on where we go from here,” Shields said. “Right now we don’t have any numbers to back us up and that’s what we need.”
Shields, the two-time Olympic gold medalist, and current pro champion is betting on herself against Marie Eve Dicaire in the super welterweight unification bout. It’s The headlining fight in the first ever pay-per-view boxing event, featuring only women. Instead of being paid a set amount up front, Shields will be paid based on the number of people who spend the money to watch. That figure will set the bar for her future fights.
“I could’ve easily waited for Showtime to give me a date for 2021 because I’m already fighting in 2021 but I said you know what I don’t want them to have that much power. No network has the power over my career over what I do and if the highest purse that a woman can get is $350,000 then we are in trouble for the girls coming up,” she said.
Because of the coronavirus, it’s been 13 months since Shields’ last fight. She says her return to the ring will be extra special since it’ll be in her hometown.
“It just means the world to me because there are people that look up to me here not just kids not just teenagers but grown people I give hope to them that their life could be better and they can be better that they are important,” Shields said.
The pay per view stream costs $29.99. If you’re interested in checking it out, go to their website.
