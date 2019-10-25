A Flint business owner is hoping business will be booming again once GM employees are back at work.
Michael Hawley owns the Latina Restaurant & Pizzeria, a popular dining spot which lies no more than a few blocks away from GM's Flint Assembly Plant.
With the UAW strike against General Motors the last six weeks, he says the impact has steadily hurt his business.
"Mostly our takeout has been down,” he said. “The guys that pick-up food that go to work or after work."
Which is why he's hoping that after Friday's vote on the tentative agreement between UAW and GM, that some of his customers will be able to return.
However, this isn't the first time he's gone through this.
Like other Flint business owners, Hawley remembers the strike at this GM assembly plant back in the late 90s and says this time isn't much different.
"Well it's similar, some were short some were long,” he said. “The strike of 98 hurt us the most because they went through a shorter lunch, so they didn't come out and get there lunch like they used too."
But he says regardless of the vote, he hopes the decision is best for the local UAW members and hopefully his business.
"The contract I’ve read a little,” Hawley said. “I hope they get what they wanted, and I guess they will vote appropriately."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.