A Flint business is one of 225 across the nation that’s getting help thanks to Verizon.
Better Builders LLC will receive a $10,000 as part of Verizon’s #PayItForward initiative.
These grants are meant to help small businesses meet payroll, pay rent, and cover additional immediate operational needs.
The company said over 55,000 small businesses have applied for its Small Business Recovery Fund through the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).
Among the businesses receiving these grants, 62% of them are women-owned, 96% are minority-owned, and 12% are veterans owned.
Small businesses that are interested in applying for the grants can head to LISC’s website.
