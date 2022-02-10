A portion of downtown Flint will be shut down until Friday afternoon as the city prepares to honor fallen Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie after he died in a crash last weekend.
Birnie served the Flint community for 26 years and the city plans to give him a proper send-off.
"Why do I have to find it out through you? Why wasn't I informed," said Carl Spaniola, with Paul's Pipe Shop on Saginaw Street.
Spaniola didn't know about road closures in downtown Flint that begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and run through 4:00 p.m. Friday.
Saginaw Street and all cross streets between Kearsley to the north and Court Street to the south are closed during those times. There will be no parking on street spots. The closures also impact Beach Street to the west and Harrison Street to the east.
Spaniola’s store is located just a stone's throw away from where Birnie's funeral will take place Friday afternoon.
The flint police officer died in a car crash last week.
"I do honor and respect our law enforcement in this town. My father is a retired Genesee County deputy sheriff. He served for 25 years. So, I have no problem with them doing this to honor him. But a little more fair warning than you coming in here and asking me about it is the only way I found out," Spaniola said.
Spaniola is not alone. Other businesses told TV5 they had no idea about the street closures.
For his part, Spaniola wondered if he should open for businesses Friday. He said that was just a fleeting thought.
"I'm gonna be open. If I got to park 12 blocks away and walk here, I'm gonna open the doors tomorrow. But they should offer parking passes or something to get through so the business owners and their employees can do their job and make their money. Everybody still has to make money," Spaniola said.
