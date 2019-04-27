The Michigan appeals court says Flint can't be sued for the death of a man who killed himself after police returned a gun to him.
Kyle Wheeler's gun was taken after he tried to kill himself in 2014. The weapon was returned 13 months later in January 2016. He killed himself in May of that year.
Wheeler's family says Flint was negligent in returning the gun. The appeals court says police failed to follow "guidelines, ordinances and statutory requirements," but Flint still is immune to a lawsuit because the conduct doesn't fall into any of six exceptions.
The court reversed a decision by Genesee County Judge Geoffrey Neithercut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.