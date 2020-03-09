The Flint Children’s Museum is outgrowing its space and is looking for a new home.
After nearly 30 years of being on the campus of Kettering University, the museum is looking for a new home by 2023—and they’re hoping it will be in downtown Flint.
According to the Executive Director Kimberly Roddy, all their future plans and ambition point them toward downtown. “We are looking for a central location that makes the Children’s Museum more accessible to the residents of Flint, Genesee County, and beyond. Our visitors tell us they would like a location that is within walking distance to other attractive destinations, entertainment, and dining options. We are also hoping that the location provides easy access to parking, as well as ample green space to accommodate ‘Sproutside,’ our Nature Explore-certified outdoor exhibit area.”
The museum said its need for additional space is driven by the increasing demand for their unique play-based education exhibits, as well as the need to expand their field trip and group accommodations.
Ideas or tips regarding the new location can be sent to Kimberly Roddy, Executive Director, via email at kroddy@flintchildrensmuseum.org, or at 810-767-5437.
