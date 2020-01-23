In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Flint Children’s Museum is offering free admission to all visitors thanks to sponsorship from Kohl’s Cares and Hurley Children’s Hospital.
The free day will take place on Feb. 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Visitors will be able to make a love bug fruit critter, participate in an obstacle course and explore the entire museum.
“Having free days removes barriers to people who might not normally visit,” said Katie Madeja, Assistant Manager of Visitor Services, “It also give those who do come often a day filled with special activities they normally wouldn’t have the chance to participate in on a regular days visit.”
