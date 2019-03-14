The Flint Children’s Museum is free to all visitors on March 17 that’s to sponsorship by Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD).
The event is helping to enroll the youngest Gen. Co. residents in preschool to get a jump start on their education.
Parents can sign their children up for preschool, while children get snacks, watch animal balloon twisting, and read along with Chase from Paw Patrol and Poppy from Trolls.
"Not only is the GISD making it really easy for parents to get their young children enrolled and ready for school, which is really helpful for today's busy parents, but they've chose to do it at the Children's Museum, which is a place where the parents and children are comfortable, having fun, and learning naturally occurs," Eardell Johnson, Play Educator at the museum, said.
The free event will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information visit www.flintchildrensmuseum.org.
