A local church looking to revamp and revitalize itself is giving back to its community.
The new owners of the church noticed the city of Flint was lacking laundromats.
“We want to be a church that’s known for our sending capacity, not our seating capacity,” said Pastor Leo Robinson II, with Good Church.
Robinson is a proud Flint native who loves his community and helping those within it. Which is why he began renovating the building into something more after taking over pastoral duties at Good Church, formerly known as Holbrook Avenue.
“We found when there’s a laundromat of our nature introduced to a community like ours, truancy rates go down. The employment rates go up. Suicide rates go down. Grades go up. All these things are impacted because individuals have a laundry system that they can depend on,” Robinson said.
Robinson said the idea to build a laundromat was started after asking several people in the community about their local needs.
After many mentioned the lack of a nearby laundromat, they began constructing plans and clearing out storage for one in their basement.
He said as of now, they plan to have it open in November. It will be offered to the public at a low cost.
The church is doing more than just providing sermons, but also service to its community.
“We also want to hire individuals from our community to run the laundromat as well too. So that’s a part of the goal. So to keep some of the payroll costs down, we want to just open it up for three days throughout the week, and when that need starts to grow more and more, we’ll be able to balance that and be able to open up as much as we are needed in our community,” Robinson said.
The church will have an outdoor grand opening on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. Regular church services will begin Oct. 18.
