A Flint church is encouraging people to stop by for a prayer and get a gift in return.
Word of Life Christian Church in Flint is hosting a “Pull Over for Prayer” event Tuesday night outside their church.
The church is at 460 W Atherton Rd in Flint.
The first $100 people who pull over to stop and pray will be given a $10 gas gift card.
People will outside the church between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Once the gift cards are gone, food and prayer will still be available.
