Flint City Bucks fans who plan to get vaccinated can get free admission to the team's next game against the Fort Wayne FC on June 4.
Vaccine appointments can be booked by following this link: https://curative.com/sites/29112. Fans can also register for an appointment before the game starts. There will be guest lists at the northeast and southeast entrance to the gates for anyone who registers for a vaccine before attending.
Anyone is eligible to get a dose, and the appointment is free.
