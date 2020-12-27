Crews are on the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a Flint city bus.
Sunday afternoon Flint Police Officers were at the intersection of Saginaw and Third Street for a crash involving a Mass Transit Authority of Flint bus.
It's unclear if there are any injuries associated with the crash.
TV5 will update you as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.