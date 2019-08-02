In order to make sure that everyone has a chance to vote in Tuesday’s primary election in Flint, the city’s clerk will stay open on Saturday for absentee voters.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. voters can pick up or return absentee ballots. The clerk’s office said the final deadline for returning the ballots is Tuesday by 8 p.m.
There are four candidates on the ballot vying for the mayor’s seat on August 6th.
Anyone with questions can contact the clerk’s office at (810) 766-7414.
