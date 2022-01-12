The city of Flint is getting in position to start spending nearly $100 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
This week, the city agreed to hire a compliance firm to manage the money.
"We're ready to start allocating these funds for disbursement to the residents of Flint. That is and remains the goal. So glad that city council moved forward with the contract," said Robert Widigan, CFO for the city of Flint.
A contract with the firm Ernst and Young to make sure Flint spends $94.7 millions of American Rescue Plan Act money for its intended use. He said the city council approved a one-year deal with Ernst and Young with a city option for additional years.
"We need to make sure a specialized company comes in to help maintain, and ensure compliance, and help us get these dollars out into the community quickly in a transparent and equitable manner," Widigan.
Widigan said Ernst and Young could also help Flint find new streams of federal funding for items that might otherwise be obtained with ARPA money.
"And the allow more ARPA dollars to go towards blight, crime prevention, public health, and so on," Widigan said.
The contract with Ernst and Young is fully funded by ARPA. Widigan said this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to move Flint forward. That's why it's important to get this right.
"We're guaranteeing that these dollars will be used by the book and later, years down the road, we're not going to have to pay back any of the money back to the feds. You know you don't have to look far just to Shiawassee County to see what happens when you misuse the funds, it's not good," Widigan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.