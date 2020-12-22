GENERIC: City of Flint logo

The Flint City Council voted in favor of a $20 million contribution to a water crisis settlement.

It passed early Tuesday morning, Dec. 22, by a vote of 6 to 1 with two members abstaining.

The vote means the city's insurance will chip in $20 million to the $641 million dollar settlement.

However, the settlement will not move forward unless a U.S. district court finds it fair, adequate, and reasonable.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.