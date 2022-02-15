The Flint City Council voted to spend about $3 million of the incoming American Rescue Plan Act to give premium pay to public safety employees and essential workers.
The council approved two resolutions related to premium pay. The first would give qualifying police and fire department employees an additional $5 per hour for the work they did from June 2020 to June 2021, along with an additional $2.50 an hour for public safety civilian personnel.
The second resolution will give qualifying state, county and municipal employees an additional $4 per hour for work between the same dates.
All additional funds are capped. The city of Flint received $94.7 million in federal funds.
