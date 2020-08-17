In a special meeting Monday, the Flint City Council voted to appoint Terence Green as the new police chief.
The council voted 8-0 on the appointment of Green.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Green as the new chief last week pending the approval of the board.
He will begin his new role no later than Sept. 1, Neeley said during a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Green was born and raised in Flint. Neeley said he has known Green since elementary school.
Green is currently the Police Chief in Mt. Morris Township and before that worked in various leadership positions at the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
