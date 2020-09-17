The Flint City Council approved a resolution for the city clerk's office to accept a $475,000 grant for safe voting.
The clerk's office received $475,625 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to support the public purpose of planning and operating safe and secure election administration in the city of Flint, the clerk's office said.
The funds will be used to install eight additional ballot drop boxes and security cameras to monitor the locations to ensure election security, the clerk's office said.
Additional funds will be dedicated to increase staffing and pay for election inspectors, voter education, and outreach efforts.
