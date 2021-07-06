After almost a week without answers about the city of Flint's trash pickup, City council voted for a temporary solution.
In a 5 to 4 vote the council approved a 90-day extension with Republic Waste Services.
Jerri Winfrey Carter, who represents the 5th ward voted against the extension, saying Republic contributes to the city’s image problem.
“It’s appalling to me,” Carter said. “You drive by this garbage bag because it’s not in front of this house, it’s in front of an abandoned house, I have a problem with that. They contribute to the blight in this city.”
Some residents also chimed in during the meeting against the decision.
“Republic does not want to provide the service that the community deserves so why would we continue with them,” one resident said.
“I just don’t understand how this company hasn’t been fired for not fulfilling their contract obligations,” another resident said.
Residents and council members were also questioning why the mayor, who called the special meeting wasn't in attendance.
“How the mayor refuses to come and engage with the community or engage with the council,” a Flint resident said.
“The mayor calls a special meeting and he doesn’t show up?” Monica Galloway, who represents the 7th ward said.
TV5 reached out to Mayor Neeley. In a statement he thanked the “clear minded council members who went forward to take care of the people’s business", calling it a good resolution.
As for his absence, his office said the meeting was called for city council to ensure this essential service to residents, pointing out the mayor has no vote in that decision.
