The Flint City Council wrestled a $20 million question at Monday night’s meeting.
The council discussed if the city should use its insurer to contribute to a $641 million settlement over the poisoning of its water.
“I want this city council to send a message to all y’all doing a good job. We want attorneys to get paid. We want adults to get paid. We want children to get paid,” Councilman Eric Mays said.
Some members questioned if the settlement would do that.
“I am not going to vote for the city to go into this settlement because that’s sending a message that we agree with all of the parameters and the state trying to settle. The state is trying to sell us out. We’re going to stand up and fight,” Councilman Jeri Winfrey said.
Some expressed a lack of trust in lawyers and questioned their truthfulness.
“This doesn’t feel right. It doesn’t look right. It seems like an intimidation tactic,” Councilwoman Monica Galloway said.
Others said the $20 million is needed so the city can avoid bankruptcy. Some have proposed tabling the discussion until they’ve had a chance to hear from the insurance company.
The council voted to recess the meeting until Thursday. They did not vote on the water settlement.
