The city of Flint has until the end of next month to find a replacement for Republic Services, which no longer wants to do business with the city.

The company is operating under an extension that became necessary over a problem with the bidding process, which was the focus of a city council hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Flint City Council investigates bids for new waste collection contract

“I believe the process was done like it was supposed to have been done, but then again I really want to be fair about it in case it wasn’t,” said Herbert Winfrey, city council member of the sixth ward.

Flint City Council met for an investigation hearing on the private and improper opening of bids for a new waste collection contract earlier this year.

“It would be interesting to find out who else this contractor has been in contact with,” said Monica Galloway, city council member of the seventh ward.

That led to the city restarting the bid process and negotiating a 90-day contract extension with Republic Services.

“What I also don’t want is for us to lose the ability to really get a timely investigation done and then we put our residents in a situation where there’s possibly no trash contract,” Galloway said.

The hearing comes as the city’s contract extension is set to expire with Republic Services on Sept. 30. The council also discussed entering into a new contract with Priority Waste, based out of Macomb County.

It was one of the lowest bidders out of three companies considered and the only one available to start working beginning in October, right when Republic’s contract would expire.

The council members voted 7-2 to recess the investigative hearing until Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.