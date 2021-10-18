A local community is discussing how to spend federal resources in response to the pandemic.
The Flint City Council’s special meeting with residents was a time for community members to voice their opinion on how the $47 million in covid-19 relief funds should be spent.
The money is designated for state and local governments to invest in assets and rebuild financial stability, but it's ultimately up to each jurisdiction to decide where the money goes.
It was another Flint City Council meeting that included personal attacks and lengthy public comment.
But Monday’s meeting did have a key difference. It was the first one since Mayor Neeley said he would enforce a 9 p.m. end time for city employees.
"Mr. Davis, please stop talking so the chair can ask you what your point of information is."
"Stop that woman from mentioning my name, if she don't want people mentioning her name."
"Mr. Davis, that is your first warning."
"Let it be the (garbled), woman!"
Bickering aside, residents had an opportunity for their thoughts on how the money should be spent.
"We're tired of apartments. Ya'll need to build houses and put people in them houses,” one Flint resident said.
"We need to expand our police force and get smart. Become a smarter city,” another Flint resident said.
"We are one of the more dinosaur like cities. And I’m hoping that we can look at new technology to build our technical infrastructure as well as our green infrastructure,” one resident said during public comment.
"Do something for all the people. Zero balance all of our water accounts,” another resident said.
The meeting on Monday was presided over by council president Kate Fields, who was censured in September during a dispute with Councilman Eric Mays, but a judge issued an injunction preventing enforcement of the censure.
As for the millions in federal funding, more discussions will take place.
