The city of Flint elected six new city council members to decide how services will be provided in their city for years to come.
In recent years, the Flint City Council developed a reputation of being dysfunctional and disorganized following several heated exchanges between members, as well as meetings that ended in the early morning hours the next day.
Those six new city council members were sworn in Monday afternoon, but it may not be official yet.
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason held a press conference on Nov. 8 saying the votes still need to be certified.
