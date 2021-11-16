A new ordinance in Flint could mean harsher punishments for repeat offenders of drag racing, but for now any progress has been placed at a halt.
The Flint City Council voted 7-1 on Nov. 15 to send the legislation back to a committee for further discussion.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley first proposed revisions to the ordinance in May, which would classify drag racing and other related dangerous activity as a public nuisance, and would allow city police to seize offenders’ vehicles, trailers and all other associated property supporting their high-speed habits.
“Our neighborhoods are being terrorized by these thrill seekers. They are breaking the law and endangering innocent bystanders’ lives,” Neeley said. “Let’s hit them where it hurts by taking away their instruments of terror. Let’s take away their cars.”
The council has previously delayed action on the measure.
Chief Terrence Green of the Flint Police Department said the ordinance is not just about forfeiting vehicles, it’s about saving lives.
“This ordinance was developed due to multiple complaints from citizens in the city of Flint. It’s more than just drag racing, it’s figure-eighting in the middle of the roadway in broad daylight,” Green said. “When you have a vehicle traveling 75-miles-per-hour in a residential district in a 25-mile-per-hour posted speed zone that’s reckless driving. We want to separate those individuals from those vehicles and save lives.”
Read the current ordinance here.
