Flint City Council has postponed making a decision on a proposal that could curb violence with a curfew for liquor stores and gas stations.
It was after 11 p.m. when the city council reached it on the meeting agenda and the council voted to move the decision to the next meeting in two weeks.
Under the proposal, liquor stores and gas stations would close by 9 p.m. to help put a stop to crime.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley released a sampling of crime data earlier this month that supports the proposal.
READ MORE - Flint Mayor: Crime data supports proposal to limit liquor store, gas station hours
The sampling shows three gas stations and three liquor stores from each of the city’s four quadrants, only a fraction of the stores throughout the city.
Most of the included liquor stores are open until 2 a.m. and most gas stations are 24 hours.
The 24 stores in the sampling account for 1,038 911 calls between Jan. 1 and Oct. 12, 2020. Of those calls, 95 were validated crimes.
The exact number of liquor stores and gas stations has not yet been determined, but Flint police estimate that this sampling reflects less than one-quarter of the total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.