The Flint City Council will not vote on water settlement litigation until Monday at the earliest.
"Vote is eight yes, one no. Resolution on the water settlement litigation with its companion resolution will be postponed until December 21."
The council is trying to decide whether the city should use its insurer to contribute $20 million to a $641 million settlement over the lead poisoning of its water.
Some council members were against the notion.
"I will not be supporting this,” said Councilwoman Monica Galloway. “There are many of my colleagues that they're done. 2021 they're done. They already know they're done right now. And yet they would be willing to make a decision that will impact this community when they are long gone living somewhere else and so I won't do it."
While others said settle for $20 million or risk losing more later.
"I refuse to put my constituents through more pain, more financial and economic suffering, by voting no and leaving us open for millions of more dollars," said Councilwoman Eva Worthing.
In the end, it was a companion resolution received two hours before tonight's meeting that caused the council to take pause.
Most members felt that after all the discussion on this matter what's a few more days to review the companion resolution before a vote.
"Hopefully we'll end up with a council that is able to vote for the settlement agreement if they can buy in to the companion resolution,” said Councilwoman Kate Fields. “At least give them the opportunity to do that."
