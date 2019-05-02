The Flint City Council has asked Michigan State Police to post a trooper at meetings, citing concerns after a recent outburst from one council member.
“Mr. Mays, his behavior is hostile, intimidating, and threatening, it’s so unpleasant,” Councilwoman Kate Fields said.
Fields said she has had enough and now is asking MSP to assign troopers to council meetings because of Councilman Mays.
“He just is screaming and yelling and dancing around,” Fields said.
Fields said that Mays verbally attacked a member of the press and it was all caught on tape. The video was recorded at a recent city council meeting when he was addressing the media.
“I am disruptive when I need to be disruptive. When people don’t follow the rules, they try to portray me or the mayor or anyone else in a bad light,” Councilman Eric Mays said.
Mays doesn’t deny that he causes a stir, but he said he is just using his first amendment right at council meetings.
“I do stop that action. I will become disruptive. I highlight issues,” Mays said.
Mays said he believes Fields is trying to “muddy-up” his name in response to a lawsuit he recently filed against some council members. Fields said it has nothing to do with the lawsuit.
Fields said state police are not able to provide a trooper for the meeting at this time. She said she will continue to press for one.
“That is just disturbing for many council members maybe not for themselves but for public safety,” Fields said.
Mays said that he supports having a police presence in the meetings.
