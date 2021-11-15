After a false start, the Flint City Council's newest members plan to get to work.
Just hours after the new members were sworn in, it was announced the election results had not been certified, which resulted in the cancelation of their first meeting.
Two days later, the votes were certified and the six new members were officially allowed to get to work.
That red tape means this week has three days of meetings.
"This does not define the next five years by any stretch of the imagination but we wanna make sure that we start off on the right foot. So, while yes it was disappointing that the meeting was canceled last week, we need to make sure that we do it right. So we're gonna do it right,” said Allie Herkenroder, the seventh ward councilperson.
She hopes her residents just see last week as a small speed bump in their term.
"We as a whole, we need to do better as far as our communication with, within ourselves and within our community and sharing more of that, of the happenings and things that are going on,” Herkenroder said.
One of the agenda items she'd like to get to Monday night is the zoning ordinances, which she said is necessary for the city.
"One of those public hearings is for the second draft of the drag racing ordinance. We cannot pass that without good quality input from our communities. So, if anybody is able to attend the meeting this evening, I would highly encourage them to,” Herkenroder said.
The council looks very different too, with six new members and two-thirds women.
"We definitely need to be able to make sure that we as a community are representing the makeup of our community and we need to make sure that we're representing women so I’m really excited. I’m really proud to be one of those six women and really excited to get work done,” Herkenroder said.
The council will decide the new president and vice president at Monday's meeting.
