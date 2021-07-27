The Flint City Council voted 7-0 to approve a lease to add a helicopter to the Flint Police Department.
The three-month lease will cost roughly $304,000. Flint Police Chief Terence Green asked for the chopper to help deal with a surge in violent crimes.
Last week, Mayor Sheldon Neeley declared a state of emergency for gun violence. This allows additional funds from the American Rescue Plan, and $94 million has already been allocated to Flint.
The emergency declaration includes an additional $2.5 million to address gun violence. The police department is also trying to hire 20 more officers.
