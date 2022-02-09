Flint City Council has voted unanimously to authorize an appeal against the proposed Ajax asphalt plant located in Genesee Township.
Council voted 8 to 0 in a meeting on Wednesday in favor of appealing the air permit for the controversial Ajax Materials facility.
"This community has experienced tremendous environmental injustice problems, and we need to do our part to stop that," said councilmember Allie Herkenroder at Wednesday’s meeting.
"My mother told me it was an asphalt plant in the St. John neighborhood, and she complained about the air quality and how it just wasn't right. And I know we don't want to transfer that problem to 2022," said councilmember Ladel Lewis.
The vote came close to the end of a 90-day window to file an appeal.
