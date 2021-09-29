The Flint City Council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 28 to censure President Kate Fields for 30 days.
During a Flint City Council meeting on Tuesday, there was a motion started by Councilwoman Monica Galloway to censure Fields for 30 days.
The motion carried five votes to two with Fields and Councilman Allan Griggs voting no. Fields is not allowed to talk during the meetings but can vote.
Councilman Maurice Davis took over the meeting after Fields left.
“At this point and time, I am going to turn the meeting over to Mr. Davis and you people will have to live with your consciences if you have any,” Fields said.
