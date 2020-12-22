The Flint City Council approved a $20 million contribution to the water crisis settlement during an hours-long meeting that went into the early morning of Dec. 22.
The council voted six to one, with two member abstaining.
“Well, I voted yes for the simple reason I didn’t want no hardship on this community,” Councilman Maurice Davis said.
Davis said his decision was based on the fact he'd rather be safe than sorry.
“It was to protect the city of Flint, as well as the residents," Davis said.
Davis said the $20 million is an insurance policy to safeguard the city and protect it from any further litigation, as well as add to the pot of money that residents can claim.
He feels there was a lot of misinformation in the community.
“We was not voting for a settlement of the $600 million. We was voting for the $20 million piece from our insurance company,” Davis said.
Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter voted no. While Councilwoman Monica Galloway and Councilman Eric Mays chose to abstain.
“I abstained because I wanted to put specific reasons on the record about the inadequate and unfair settlement,” Mays said.
He said he couldn't do that with a yes or no vote.
“I’m probably one of the only ones that’s a signed-on plaintiff. So I’ve got a dual responsibility," Mays said.
Mays predicts the judge will give preliminary approval to the settlement. He plans to continue educating the community on the settlement.
