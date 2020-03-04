Flint City Councilman Eric Mays was led out of meeting in handcuffs Wednesday.
During a Special City Council meeting Wednesday evening, Council President Monica Galloway asked police to remove Mays, citing the "disorderly person" ordinance.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson confirmed Mays was arrested and taken to the Genesee County Jail.
He was released on an appearance ticket.
The recording of the meeting can be seen here.
