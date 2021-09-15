Flint City Councilman Allan Griggs is proposing an ordinance to institute random drug testing of all council members while on city property or conducting city business.
“We need to do right by our city, our town,” Griggs said. “I think it just falls into place that we should hold ourselves to a higher standard than not.”
He also believes such an ordinance would help quiet disparaging comments directed at some council members.
“I’ve heard some people make odd remarks thinking some of city council is on drugs or we wouldn’t be have sometimes frivolous meetings. Why not just settle this instead of rumors running around,” Griggs said.
Griggs said even city hall does random drug testing for its employees. So, it shouldn’t be any different for city council members.
City council vice president Maurice Davis does not agree with the proposed ordinance.
“It’s messy and its profiling and that’s just totally out of order,” Davis said.
Davis believes the push for an ordinance is intended to target one person, Eric Mays.
“Because he’s very high boisterous and that’s his style and they probably want him out the way,” Davis said.
“Me personally, I’m not using illegal drugs or illegal substances,” Mays said.
Councilman Mays acknowledges the ordinance might be directed at him, but he says he isn't worried.
“I can give them a test any day of the week for illegal controlled substances. I’m not on crack heroin cocaine none of that so I don’t know what they’re getting at,” Mays said.
Mays said as of now, he would like more information on the proposal before he decides whether it deserves his support.
“I’ll look at it I have no problem with transparency in government,” Mays said.
