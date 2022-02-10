The Flint City Council has voted to appeal the air permit for an asphalt plant that was supposed to be built just outside the city limits.
The controversial Ajax plant was given the green light last year by the state, but this new appeal could throw a wrench in the plans.
Councilmember Quincy Murphy talked about the unanimous vote by city leaders to appeal an air permit for Ajax Materials.
"Well, I was thankful last night of the city council supporting this initiative," Murphy said.
In November, the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy approved an air permit for a proposed Ajax Materials asphalt plant in Genesee Township just outside of Flint.
"We did some research, and we found some loopholes that we think we can go with to try to do something to stop the permit," Murphy said.
In November, an EGLE spokesperson said when they reviewed what emissions will come from the plant, the types of pollution control equipment the plant has, and the monitoring they'll be required to do, Ajax Materials met the requirements for the air permit.
Construction work on the facility continues. Murphy said the next step is a court date.
"Well, I'm not sure that it's going to stop it. We just want to make sure that if they proceed that our residents is protected with their air quality, the waterways, and then the wildlife," Murphy said.
Murphy said he has heard from his constituents who voiced both anger and concern over the prospect of an asphalt plant moving into their neighborhood. He wants them to know their voices are being heard.
"I'm doing what I can to try to fight for you guys. And it's an uphill battle, I'm not sure what the outcome is going to be but I'm trying," Murphy said.
