A local official looking to curb violence is bringing a new idea to city leaders.
“It’s time now for people to quit being so negative when we start taking a stance against crime,” Flint City Councilman Maurice Davis said.
Davis is taking that stance by calling for a curfew on liquor stores and gas stations, saying an idea like this is long overdue.
“In high crime areas we have an abundance of liquor stores, as well as convenient/gas stations. And it’s a breeding ground for crime,” David said.
Davis referenced many shootouts on the north side of Flint. His answer to limiting crime is to limit the hours of liquor stores and gas stations in the area.
“At 9 o’clock at night, that’s long enough. And hopefully the community won’t be held hostage to what’s going on,” Davis said.
Davis intended to share his plan during Monday’s city council meeting, but it was canceled. The meeting was supposed to be held electronically per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s now invalidated executive orders.
When the meeting does eventually take place, Davis expects pushback on his idea.
“I’m sure it’ll be a little bit, but I think it’ll be more positive than negative because residents are tired,” he said.
TV5 reached out to several businesses. Two liquor store owners said they already close at 9 p.m. even though surrounding stores stay open later. They believe a curfew would be a good thing for the community.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley believes this is a conversation worth having and commends Davis for speaking up.
“This is about safeguarding lives in the city of Flint and it’s going to take this kind of move in order to do it,” Neeley said.
Neeley said a curfew like the kind Davis is proposing would require a public hearing before it could take effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.