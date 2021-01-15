Santino Guerra

Flint City Councilmember Santino Guerra has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is in quarantine and experiencing moderate symptoms.

“I ask residents to continue to take the virus seriously and stay safe. Thank you,” Guerra said in a press release posted to his Facebook page.

