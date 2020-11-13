Flint City officials are asking for help as COVID-19 surges in the state.
Flint City Hall will be closed again to the public starting Monday as a precaution.
Services will still be available and a walk up window will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley is asking Flint residents to be proactive to help slow the spread of the virus.
Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, who is the medical advisor for the city, is asking everyone to stay home during Thanksgiving. He said the Holiday will not be normal this year.
City officials warn that we aren't in the clear and they need everyone to cooperate to help slow down the spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.