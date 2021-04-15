Flint City Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for in-person absentee voting for the May 4, 2021, election.
Residents may register to vote, receive an absentee ballot and vote in-person all in one visit. All residents are eligible for absentee voting.
Weekend availability and additional hours will be added up to the May 4 election. All visitors will be limited to the City Clerk’s Office.
Due to COVID-19, all other offices will remain closed to the public. All offices can be helpful to residents and operational by phone.
“Being able to vote is a fundamental right for all residents,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We are doing everything possible to make voting easily accessible.”
Absentee ballots may be submitted in-person at the City Clerk’s Office or be mailed in. Residents can contact the Flint City Clerk’s office Elections Division at 810-766-7414 for more information.
