Flint city leaders are still struggling with a $20,000,000 question.
The decision to use its insurer to contribute to a $641,000,000 settlement for the water crisis or take it from a taxpayer fund.
"We want to use these dollars to benefit the people of this community," Sheldon Neeley, Flint mayor said.
After hours of meeting, Flint city council still hasn’t decided whether to approve a $20,000,000 deal paid out by the city of flint insurance carrier. This would resolve lawsuits wagered against the city when it comes to the flint water crisis.
It is a part of a $600,000,000 settlement carried out through the courts.
“This is what we’re doing to resolve thousand, thousands of cases, through joining in to the litigation. And as a result, we are going to be able to limit. Catastrophic results,” Angela Wheeler, Flint city attorney said.
While some city council members plan to approve the measure, councilman Eric Mays plans to shoot it down, citing other lawsuits that the city might incur after the fact.
Neeley believes the $20,000,000 settlement is the best option for residents and the city despite a lot of misinformation out there.
"Families deserve these dollars and the dollars will be continued to move in this direction, and hopefully in prayerfully, city council move in the benefit of this community,” Neeley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.