The city clerk of Flint is defending her office in the wake of criticisms of this week’s primary election.
Inez Brown organized a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 8 to address the criticisms.
One of the allegations alleges that Durant Turri Elementary School was not opened on time for voters.
Regarding that, voting operations assistant Barb Harrington blamed it on the school district.
She said that in the days leading up to the election, she had been in contact several times with the person responsible for ensuring the schools were opened on time.
“I talked to this person four times," Harrington said. "The last time I talked to this person at 6:58 a.m., I said you need to get to Durant Turri Mott before the media does because this is going to look bad for all of us. Whether he got there on time or nor, I cannot be responsible for that.”
There also were issues with absentee ballots that election director Gloria Boone attributed to envelopes that may have confused voters.
