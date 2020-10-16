The City of Flint is reminding residents of the ways to cast their ballots before election day.
Ballot boxes are open around the city and the clerk’s office is offering extended hours.
Starting Saturday, Oct. 17 the clerk’s office will open Saturdays and Sundays to allow residents to drop off ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until the election.
There are also many ballot boxes around the city to drop off your ballot.
There are two drop boxes on city property, one in front of city hall and one between the police and fore station on 5th street.
A donation by Los Angeles Lakers player and Flint native Kyle Kuzma, allowed the city to install four more ballot boxes outside city fire stations.
The new boxes are at:
- Fire Station 3, 1525 Martin Luther King Ave.
- Fire Station 5, 3402 Western Road
- Fire Station 6, 716 W. Pierson Road
- Fire Station 8, 202 E. Atherton Road
These six drop boxes will be available 24 hours a day starting Oct. 16.
There are also six staffed drop boxes around the city that are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those boxes are at:
- Northside: Berston Field House, 3300 N. Saginaw Street
- Southside: Word of Life Ministries, 460 W. Atherton Road
- Eastside: Mince Manor, 3820 Richfield Road, in the lobby
- Westside: West Court Street Church of God, 2920 W. Court Street
- Brennan Community Center, 1301 Pingree Avenue
- Hasselbring Senior Center, 1002 West Home Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.